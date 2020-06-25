All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:02 AM

1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31

1165 Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1165 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Available for immediate move in, this 400 sq ft studio is a steal of deal. It is nestled away in a great location with many shops and dining areas near by. It's also just a short drive to the 101 Freeway.

The apartment itself features hardwood floors in the living room, a separate kitchen and bathroom, AC, heat, lots of closet space, a vanity, gated parking, and onsite laundry. There are windows on either side of the unit to let in plenty of light!

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 10 days. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.

Text Kesh at 805 452 1431 to schedule a viewing today!

Sorry, but we dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5160855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 have any available units?
1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 have?
Some of 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 currently offering any rent specials?
1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 is pet friendly.
Does 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 offer parking?
Yes, 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 offers parking.
Does 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 have a pool?
No, 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 does not have a pool.
Does 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 have accessible units?
No, 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 N Normandie Ave Apt 31 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College