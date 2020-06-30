11632 Hilltop Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

NEW Two Story Home in Lake View Terrace - Hannah will show this property on Wednesday 12/4 from 4:30-5pm and Saturday 12/7 from 11-11:30am.



Nested in the beautiful community of Lake View Terrace, this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath home is just waiting for you! This brand new, two-story home offers high ceilings, recessed lighting, and beautiful new fixtures throughout. The chef's kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinets that offer lots of storage space. The master suite has a walk-in closet, and a bathroom that includes dual sinks, tub, and shower. You'll will also discover energy efficient features throughout, including a tankless water heater and programmable thermostat for the central air and heat. The 2-car attached garage which comes complete with an Electric Vehicle charger. Washer and dryer are available for use, as is available attic space. The home is conveniently located with easy access to schools, freeways, recreational areas, and it also comes with a KB Home Limited Warranty.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit; https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call

818-629-1779 from your smartphone



Renter's insurance will be required for this property. The owner will consider one small dog. Applying with a pet? Click here: https://sigpm.petscreening.com/



*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SR-VbLTciT4



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5195702)