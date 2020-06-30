All apartments in Los Angeles
11632 Hilltop Ln

11632 N Hilltop Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11632 N Hilltop Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Foothill Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
NEW Two Story Home in Lake View Terrace - Hannah will show this property on Wednesday 12/4 from 4:30-5pm and Saturday 12/7 from 11-11:30am.

Nested in the beautiful community of Lake View Terrace, this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath home is just waiting for you! This brand new, two-story home offers high ceilings, recessed lighting, and beautiful new fixtures throughout. The chef's kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinets that offer lots of storage space. The master suite has a walk-in closet, and a bathroom that includes dual sinks, tub, and shower. You'll will also discover energy efficient features throughout, including a tankless water heater and programmable thermostat for the central air and heat. The 2-car attached garage which comes complete with an Electric Vehicle charger. Washer and dryer are available for use, as is available attic space. The home is conveniently located with easy access to schools, freeways, recreational areas, and it also comes with a KB Home Limited Warranty.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit; https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone

Renter's insurance will be required for this property. The owner will consider one small dog. Applying with a pet? Click here: https://sigpm.petscreening.com/

*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SR-VbLTciT4

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5195702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11632 Hilltop Ln have any available units?
11632 Hilltop Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11632 Hilltop Ln have?
Some of 11632 Hilltop Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11632 Hilltop Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11632 Hilltop Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11632 Hilltop Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11632 Hilltop Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11632 Hilltop Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11632 Hilltop Ln offers parking.
Does 11632 Hilltop Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11632 Hilltop Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11632 Hilltop Ln have a pool?
No, 11632 Hilltop Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11632 Hilltop Ln have accessible units?
No, 11632 Hilltop Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11632 Hilltop Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11632 Hilltop Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

