All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1163 North CORONADO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1163 North CORONADO Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

1163 North CORONADO Street

1163 Coronado Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1163 Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Offered fully furnished, this stunning property has a focus on functionality and comfort. This bright, airy and stylish home offers 5 sizable bedrooms (3 downstairs, 2 upstairs) 3 beautifully designed bathrooms, a dining room and a spacious living room opening to the backyard. The kitchen has a great flow with ample cabinets and counter space. Generous outdoor spaces with lush landscaping and a large deck interconnect with the house, with multiple sitting and dining areas. Eminently walkable street, just minutes to nearby Sunset Junction's quirky boutiques, restaurants, cafes and much more. This home features solar panels, dual zone A/C and is fully gated. A truly magical and special property, not to be missed !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 North CORONADO Street have any available units?
1163 North CORONADO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 North CORONADO Street have?
Some of 1163 North CORONADO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 North CORONADO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1163 North CORONADO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 North CORONADO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1163 North CORONADO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1163 North CORONADO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1163 North CORONADO Street offers parking.
Does 1163 North CORONADO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 North CORONADO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 North CORONADO Street have a pool?
No, 1163 North CORONADO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1163 North CORONADO Street have accessible units?
No, 1163 North CORONADO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 North CORONADO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 North CORONADO Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College