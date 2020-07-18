All apartments in Los Angeles
1163 ANGELO Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

1163 ANGELO Drive

1163 Angelo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Angelo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Tucked away in the coveted Holmby Hills, this charming home has all the glamour and beauty you are looking for. This stylish property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms in the main house with a separate fourth bedroom/maids quarter on a separate level. The bright spacious living room, dining room, and master opens up to a large size balcony with beautiful tree-lined views. The kitchen includes exquisite marble counter tops with top quality stainless steel appliances, and a cozy sun-filled breakfast nook. The french windows throughout add a detailed charm and warmth to this home. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 ANGELO Drive have any available units?
1163 ANGELO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 ANGELO Drive have?
Some of 1163 ANGELO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 ANGELO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1163 ANGELO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 ANGELO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1163 ANGELO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1163 ANGELO Drive offer parking?
No, 1163 ANGELO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1163 ANGELO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 ANGELO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 ANGELO Drive have a pool?
No, 1163 ANGELO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1163 ANGELO Drive have accessible units?
No, 1163 ANGELO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 ANGELO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 ANGELO Drive has units with dishwashers.
