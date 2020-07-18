1163 ANGELO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Tucked away in the coveted Holmby Hills, this charming home has all the glamour and beauty you are looking for. This stylish property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms in the main house with a separate fourth bedroom/maids quarter on a separate level. The bright spacious living room, dining room, and master opens up to a large size balcony with beautiful tree-lined views. The kitchen includes exquisite marble counter tops with top quality stainless steel appliances, and a cozy sun-filled breakfast nook. The french windows throughout add a detailed charm and warmth to this home. Available now.