Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

1160 GRANVILLE Avenue

1160 Granville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1160 Granville Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED! Immaculate 2 bedroom/2 Bath with 3rd BONUS Room. Prime location - walking to Wilshire and San Vicente/Brentwood shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Tri-level "townhouse unit" with large master suite, 2nd very large bedroom with private ensuite bathroom & plantation shutters AND a lower level, versatile bonus room. New floors, paint, light fixtures throughout. Master bath completely remodeled with new floors, sinks, tile and glazed porcelain countertops. Kitchen open to dining and living rooms. Ample closet space throughout, additional storage and W/D inside unit. PRIVATE, SECURE and DIRECT ACCESS garage dedicated to the unit for 1 car with 2nd protected, extra-wide parking spot. Available Immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue have any available units?
1160 GRANVILLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1160 GRANVILLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 GRANVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
