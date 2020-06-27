1160 GRANVILLE Avenue

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED! Immaculate 2 bedroom/2 Bath with 3rd BONUS Room. Prime location - walking to Wilshire and San Vicente/Brentwood shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Tri-level "townhouse unit" with large master suite, 2nd very large bedroom with private ensuite bathroom & plantation shutters AND a lower level, versatile bonus room. New floors, paint, light fixtures throughout. Master bath completely remodeled with new floors, sinks, tile and glazed porcelain countertops. Kitchen open to dining and living rooms. Ample closet space throughout, additional storage and W/D inside unit. PRIVATE, SECURE and DIRECT ACCESS garage dedicated to the unit for 1 car with 2nd protected, extra-wide parking spot. Available Immediately.