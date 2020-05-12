11555 LAURELCREST Drive

Amenities

A sophisticated home tastefully situated in Studio City on an acre+ of gated, extremely private grounds blessed by panoramic sunset/sunrise views; a resort-like setting. A 4 bedrm home w/ picture windows that frame the views and provide abundant natural light. Vaulted, beamed ceilings, arch'l details and woodwrk create an energizing aesthetic. There is a chef's kitchen, frml dining, living rm, family rm & media/theater rm; all enjoy the views. The lower level affords the master suite privacy. The master retreat features a spa like bath w/ his & her walk-in closets, a lounge area w/ oversized windows and prvt outdoor terrace leading to the pool, cabana, and outdoor shower. The 4th bedrm and separate versatile space can serve as office/2nd family rm/gym. The pool area is extremely prvt and surrounded by a natural setting. The home features a Tesla charger and is located w/in minutes of studios, Hollywood Bowl, Carpenter Elementary; the best shops, restaurants and lifestyle services.