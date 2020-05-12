All apartments in Los Angeles
11555 LAURELCREST Drive
11555 LAURELCREST Drive

11555 Laurelcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11555 Laurelcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
A sophisticated home tastefully situated in Studio City on an acre+ of gated, extremely private grounds blessed by panoramic sunset/sunrise views; a resort-like setting. A 4 bedrm home w/ picture windows that frame the views and provide abundant natural light. Vaulted, beamed ceilings, arch'l details and woodwrk create an energizing aesthetic. There is a chef's kitchen, frml dining, living rm, family rm & media/theater rm; all enjoy the views. The lower level affords the master suite privacy. The master retreat features a spa like bath w/ his & her walk-in closets, a lounge area w/ oversized windows and prvt outdoor terrace leading to the pool, cabana, and outdoor shower. The 4th bedrm and separate versatile space can serve as office/2nd family rm/gym. The pool area is extremely prvt and surrounded by a natural setting. The home features a Tesla charger and is located w/in minutes of studios, Hollywood Bowl, Carpenter Elementary; the best shops, restaurants and lifestyle services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11555 LAURELCREST Drive have any available units?
11555 LAURELCREST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11555 LAURELCREST Drive have?
Some of 11555 LAURELCREST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11555 LAURELCREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11555 LAURELCREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11555 LAURELCREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11555 LAURELCREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11555 LAURELCREST Drive offer parking?
No, 11555 LAURELCREST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11555 LAURELCREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11555 LAURELCREST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11555 LAURELCREST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11555 LAURELCREST Drive has a pool.
Does 11555 LAURELCREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 11555 LAURELCREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11555 LAURELCREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11555 LAURELCREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
