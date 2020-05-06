11522 Genova Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Stunning Beautiful Home in Porter Ranch's gated community TUSCANY. Gorgeous Elegance and move-in ready. High ceilings and arched walkways with 2 Master bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Walk in closets in both bedrooms, with a balcony overlooking the sunsets. Recessed lighting, granite counters, plantation shutters, high end stainless steel appliances, including fridge and microwave. Washer, dryer, and trash compactor are also included. Spacious backyard with built in gas line for BBQ grill and a 2 car garage. Don't miss your chance to live in the famous Porter Ranch gates, close to the 118 and walking distance to movie theatre, shopping, dining, trails, and parks. Located in the newly sought after Porter Ranch Community School District.