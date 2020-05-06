All apartments in Los Angeles
11522 Genova Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 11:50 AM

11522 Genova Lane

11522 Genova Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11522 Genova Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Stunning Beautiful Home in Porter Ranch's gated community TUSCANY. Gorgeous Elegance and move-in ready. High ceilings and arched walkways with 2 Master bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Walk in closets in both bedrooms, with a balcony overlooking the sunsets. Recessed lighting, granite counters, plantation shutters, high end stainless steel appliances, including fridge and microwave. Washer, dryer, and trash compactor are also included. Spacious backyard with built in gas line for BBQ grill and a 2 car garage. Don't miss your chance to live in the famous Porter Ranch gates, close to the 118 and walking distance to movie theatre, shopping, dining, trails, and parks. Located in the newly sought after Porter Ranch Community School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11522 Genova Lane have any available units?
11522 Genova Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11522 Genova Lane have?
Some of 11522 Genova Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11522 Genova Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11522 Genova Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11522 Genova Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11522 Genova Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11522 Genova Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11522 Genova Lane offers parking.
Does 11522 Genova Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11522 Genova Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11522 Genova Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11522 Genova Lane has a pool.
Does 11522 Genova Lane have accessible units?
No, 11522 Genova Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11522 Genova Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11522 Genova Lane has units with dishwashers.

