HOUSE FOR LEASE! WASHER DRYER, CNTRL AC, WD FLR



11483 YOLANDA AVE. PORTER RANCH CA 91326



Gorgeous, Single story completely remodeled cape cod home w/ fantastic views! Walk thru double doors to a bright & airy great room w/custom fireplace mantle accented w/quartz that opens to formal dining room w/20 ft ceilings & beautiful white wood sliding doors to an awesome backyard! Remodeled cook's kitchen w/ quartz countertops, coved ceilings. Brand new stainless steel appliances & double sink overlooking back/view. Beautiful brand new wood floors & Recessed lighting throughout. Brand New Windows & newer sliders throughout. Both Interior & Exterior of home painted w/light designer touches. Beautiful master suite overlooks a fantastic private yard! Wonderful master bathroom redone top to bottom. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are light & bright & completely redone w/new wood floors, windows & recessed lighting. 4th bedroom- stylish contemporary barn doors - room can be used as a bedroom/office/den w/direct access to double attached garage.



818 376 9102

