11467 Fernside Lane

Very nice and fabulous Town home in desirable " Promenade " Guard gated Community in Prestigious Porter Ranch. Features 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with spacious and great open floor plan. Nice tile Entry area, beautiful Living room and Dining area with Dual sided Fireplace. Other features includes: Nice color Pergo flooring all around, Smooth ceilings, Recessed lighting, Crown Molding and Central Heating and Cooling System. Good size Sharp Kitchen with Ceramic white tile counter tops, gorgeous natural color cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas range/ Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. All bedrooms are upstairs, Master Suite with private Bathroom and walking closet. Also upstairs is a convenient built in desk, perfect for home office/ work station. Sparkling Community Pool, Spa and other facilities: close to Porter Ranch Shopping Center, Best Stores, Restaurants, YMCA club, easy access to Freeway 118 and most important to remember is Award Winning Porter Ranch Schools. Would be available by March 23th, 2020.