Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

11467 Fernside Lane

11467 Fernside Ln
Location

11467 Fernside Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Very nice and fabulous Town home in desirable " Promenade " Guard gated Community in Prestigious Porter Ranch. Features 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with spacious and great open floor plan. Nice tile Entry area, beautiful Living room and Dining area with Dual sided Fireplace. Other features includes: Nice color Pergo flooring all around, Smooth ceilings, Recessed lighting, Crown Molding and Central Heating and Cooling System. Good size Sharp Kitchen with Ceramic white tile counter tops, gorgeous natural color cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas range/ Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher and Refrigerator. All bedrooms are upstairs, Master Suite with private Bathroom and walking closet. Also upstairs is a convenient built in desk, perfect for home office/ work station. Sparkling Community Pool, Spa and other facilities: close to Porter Ranch Shopping Center, Best Stores, Restaurants, YMCA club, easy access to Freeway 118 and most important to remember is Award Winning Porter Ranch Schools. Would be available by March 23th, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11467 Fernside Lane have any available units?
11467 Fernside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11467 Fernside Lane have?
Some of 11467 Fernside Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11467 Fernside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11467 Fernside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11467 Fernside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11467 Fernside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11467 Fernside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11467 Fernside Lane offers parking.
Does 11467 Fernside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11467 Fernside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11467 Fernside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11467 Fernside Lane has a pool.
Does 11467 Fernside Lane have accessible units?
No, 11467 Fernside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11467 Fernside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11467 Fernside Lane has units with dishwashers.
