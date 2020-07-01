All apartments in Los Angeles
1145 Hudson Ave

1145 North Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1145 North Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
media room
courtyard
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
media room
Clean, spacious studio with a sunny, private courtyard. Friendly, helpful host; comfortable bed. Safe, historic, artsy neighborhood. One block from theatre row and cafes. 10 minute walk to the center of Hollywood. Free parking.

The space
Fully enclosed and private courtyard entrance to the studio. Dark hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, brand new tempurpedic bed, and a modern kitchen space; very clean.

*Queen bed (hyper allergenic / bedbug protected)
*Clean sheets and bedding
*Bathroom with clean towels
*Full-sized refrigerator
*Microwave
*Coffee maker
*Electric kettle
*French press
*Plates/Glasses
*Flat Screen Television (32 inches)
*Free high speed internet access
*Free wireless access
*Hot plate
*Hair dryer in bathroom
*Futon sofa/bed

Guest access
Not only do guests have free access to Wireless service, the Internet, a private courtyard, and various studio amenities, they also have access to free parking. Also, the entire property is on one level; so, no worry about stairs! Hungry and tired? A vast variety of options can be delivered straight to the studio.

Other things to note
You can access the buzz and energy of Hollywood at any responsibleent and then retreat quickly to your studio in the comfort and quiet of an established neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Hudson Ave have any available units?
1145 Hudson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Hudson Ave have?
Some of 1145 Hudson Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Hudson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Hudson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Hudson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Hudson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1145 Hudson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Hudson Ave offers parking.
Does 1145 Hudson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Hudson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Hudson Ave have a pool?
No, 1145 Hudson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Hudson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1145 Hudson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Hudson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Hudson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

