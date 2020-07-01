1145 Hudson Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors parking media room courtyard some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking internet access media room

Clean, spacious studio with a sunny, private courtyard. Friendly, helpful host; comfortable bed. Safe, historic, artsy neighborhood. One block from theatre row and cafes. 10 minute walk to the center of Hollywood. Free parking.



The space

Fully enclosed and private courtyard entrance to the studio. Dark hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, brand new tempurpedic bed, and a modern kitchen space; very clean.



*Queen bed (hyper allergenic / bedbug protected)

*Clean sheets and bedding

*Bathroom with clean towels

*Full-sized refrigerator

*Microwave

*Coffee maker

*Electric kettle

*French press

*Plates/Glasses

*Flat Screen Television (32 inches)

*Free high speed internet access

*Free wireless access

*Hot plate

*Hair dryer in bathroom

*Futon sofa/bed



Guest access

Not only do guests have free access to Wireless service, the Internet, a private courtyard, and various studio amenities, they also have access to free parking. Also, the entire property is on one level; so, no worry about stairs! Hungry and tired? A vast variety of options can be delivered straight to the studio.



Other things to note

You can access the buzz and energy of Hollywood at any responsibleent and then retreat quickly to your studio in the comfort and quiet of an established neighborhood.