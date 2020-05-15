All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11442 Louise Avenue

11442 Louise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11442 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
A picturesque exterior that includes a stunning pavement walkway, water-free landscaping, as well as lush green grass. Inside this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home find sleek flooring, Crown/Baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, Central A/C and heating, plus plenty of windows that have plantation shutters. Unwind in the living room where you have a well-crafted fireplace, perfect for colder days/nights and enjoy the view of the backyard through the large glass sliding doors. Bathrooms in the home all have tile flooring and granite counter-tops. Bedrooms are spacious, well-lit with lots of natural light and offers ceiling fan/light fixtures and large mirrored closets. Open to the family room is a bright kitchen with granite counter-tops, glass tile back-splash with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, great for adding stool seats too. Family room with a built-in shelf unit and seating also has easy backyard access and can be utilized as an office area, dining room or even a family room with casual seating. Centrally located near Trader Joe's, Target, Starbucks, the 118 Fwy and the Knollwood Country Club.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11442 Louise Avenue have any available units?
11442 Louise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11442 Louise Avenue have?
Some of 11442 Louise Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11442 Louise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11442 Louise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11442 Louise Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11442 Louise Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11442 Louise Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11442 Louise Avenue offers parking.
Does 11442 Louise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11442 Louise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11442 Louise Avenue have a pool?
No, 11442 Louise Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11442 Louise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11442 Louise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11442 Louise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11442 Louise Avenue has units with dishwashers.
