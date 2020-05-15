11442 Louise Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

A picturesque exterior that includes a stunning pavement walkway, water-free landscaping, as well as lush green grass. Inside this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home find sleek flooring, Crown/Baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, Central A/C and heating, plus plenty of windows that have plantation shutters. Unwind in the living room where you have a well-crafted fireplace, perfect for colder days/nights and enjoy the view of the backyard through the large glass sliding doors. Bathrooms in the home all have tile flooring and granite counter-tops. Bedrooms are spacious, well-lit with lots of natural light and offers ceiling fan/light fixtures and large mirrored closets. Open to the family room is a bright kitchen with granite counter-tops, glass tile back-splash with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, great for adding stool seats too. Family room with a built-in shelf unit and seating also has easy backyard access and can be utilized as an office area, dining room or even a family room with casual seating. Centrally located near Trader Joe's, Target, Starbucks, the 118 Fwy and the Knollwood Country Club.

