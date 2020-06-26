11410 DONA PEGITA Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this wonderful architectural Home.. Inside, awaits a recently remodeled masterpiece of artful design, with grand open spaces . The free flowing layout has minimal separation, designed for both the formal & informal entertainer. Folding walls of glass brings the outdoors in & gives way to a private, relaxing resort with vistas of mountains and canyon below. Three bedrooms up; including a decadent Master Suite w/a spacious design magazine worthy bathroom, walk-in closet and a balcony with spectacular views. Enjoy a lg 2nd patio above the garage and an upstairs study/den. The thoughtfully designed Chef's kitchen features a large island and top of the line appliances. Enjoy al fresco dining & lavish parties under huge covered patio and a Built in BBQ center. Located in Studio City's East Donas, one of LA's hottest neighborhoods! Close the the West side ,Ventura Blvd and Carpenter Elementary(plz verify enrollment). Mid Century Modern, Circa 1964