11410 DONA PEGITA Drive
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

11410 DONA PEGITA Drive

11410 Dona Pegita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11410 Dona Pegita Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this wonderful architectural Home.. Inside, awaits a recently remodeled masterpiece of artful design, with grand open spaces . The free flowing layout has minimal separation, designed for both the formal & informal entertainer. Folding walls of glass brings the outdoors in & gives way to a private, relaxing resort with vistas of mountains and canyon below. Three bedrooms up; including a decadent Master Suite w/a spacious design magazine worthy bathroom, walk-in closet and a balcony with spectacular views. Enjoy a lg 2nd patio above the garage and an upstairs study/den. The thoughtfully designed Chef's kitchen features a large island and top of the line appliances. Enjoy al fresco dining & lavish parties under huge covered patio and a Built in BBQ center. Located in Studio City's East Donas, one of LA's hottest neighborhoods! Close the the West side ,Ventura Blvd and Carpenter Elementary(plz verify enrollment). Mid Century Modern, Circa 1964

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive have any available units?
11410 DONA PEGITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive have?
Some of 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11410 DONA PEGITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive offers parking.
Does 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive have a pool?
No, 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11410 DONA PEGITA Drive has units with dishwashers.
