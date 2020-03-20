114 FLEET Street

Amenities

Multi level townhouse 2 bedrooms + Loft + Roof deck + Private garage - just one block to the beach! Very light bright and airy with 2 story ceilings in the living room, large open rooms with spiral staircase leading to the loft. Balconies on each level with a roof top deck on the top floor. Each bedroom has two closets and it's own bathroom. The garage is oversized so you can easily put all of your storage and beach gear inside. Laundry room in the garage. Walking distance to many shops, restaurants, Abbott Kinney, Venice beach, canals, coffee and all of the amazing places nearby.