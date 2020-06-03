All apartments in Los Angeles
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11389 Modena Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2857 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Style and Elegance Grace this Immaculate Home Perfectly Nestled on a Cul de Sac in the Serene Hills of Prestigious Guard Gated Sorrento. This 4 Bedroom Plus Bonus room is Meticulously Maintained. Open Concept Floorplan with High Ceilings and Abundant Windows Illuminate the Interior. First Level Offers Living Room with Wrought Iron Circular Staircase, Custom Drapery and Decorative Niches and Formal Dining Area. Chef's Kitchen Features Granite Counters and Center Isle, GE Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Refrigerator, Double Oven and Microwave. Breakfast Area Adjacent to Spacious Family Room with Romantic Granite Fireplace all Overlooking the Manicured Backyard with Paver Tiled Patio Area, Lush Grassy Play Area, Tropical Plants and Built-in BBQ Center. Plenty of Privacy from all the Foliage. Generous Master Suite with High Ceilings and His and Hers Walk-in Closets and a Luxurious Master Bath with Oval Spa Tub, Shower and Vanity Area with Dual Sinks. Sizable Bonus Room can be used as a 5th Bedroom, but also Great for a Movie or Exercise Room. Additional Features are Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Alarm System, Central Vacuum System, Full 3 Car Garage with Built-in Cabinets, Community Pools/Spas, Playground, Close by Parks, Shopping, CSUN, Much in Demand Porter Ranch K-8 Comm. School and Coming Soon New Vineyards Shopping Center with Theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11389 Modena Lane have any available units?
11389 Modena Lane has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11389 Modena Lane have?
Some of 11389 Modena Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11389 Modena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11389 Modena Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11389 Modena Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11389 Modena Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11389 Modena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11389 Modena Lane does offer parking.
Does 11389 Modena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11389 Modena Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11389 Modena Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11389 Modena Lane has a pool.
Does 11389 Modena Lane have accessible units?
No, 11389 Modena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11389 Modena Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11389 Modena Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
