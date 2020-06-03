11389 Modena Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Style and Elegance Grace this Immaculate Home Perfectly Nestled on a Cul de Sac in the Serene Hills of Prestigious Guard Gated Sorrento. This 4 Bedroom Plus Bonus room is Meticulously Maintained. Open Concept Floorplan with High Ceilings and Abundant Windows Illuminate the Interior. First Level Offers Living Room with Wrought Iron Circular Staircase, Custom Drapery and Decorative Niches and Formal Dining Area. Chef's Kitchen Features Granite Counters and Center Isle, GE Stainless Steel Appliances, Built-in Refrigerator, Double Oven and Microwave. Breakfast Area Adjacent to Spacious Family Room with Romantic Granite Fireplace all Overlooking the Manicured Backyard with Paver Tiled Patio Area, Lush Grassy Play Area, Tropical Plants and Built-in BBQ Center. Plenty of Privacy from all the Foliage. Generous Master Suite with High Ceilings and His and Hers Walk-in Closets and a Luxurious Master Bath with Oval Spa Tub, Shower and Vanity Area with Dual Sinks. Sizable Bonus Room can be used as a 5th Bedroom, but also Great for a Movie or Exercise Room. Additional Features are Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Alarm System, Central Vacuum System, Full 3 Car Garage with Built-in Cabinets, Community Pools/Spas, Playground, Close by Parks, Shopping, CSUN, Much in Demand Porter Ranch K-8 Comm. School and Coming Soon New Vineyards Shopping Center with Theater.