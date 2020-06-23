All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1129 South Gramercy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1129 South Gramercy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1129 South Gramercy Drive

1129 Gramercy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1129 Gramercy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
alarm system
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
garage
Best deal in LA! Elegant, modernized 2-story home built in 1920, comes with everything you need:
- dishwasher
- refrigerator
- washer
- brand-new dryer
- remote-controlled yard gate
- newly built 2-car garage
- EV charger
- solar panels
- motion-sensor lights
- large flat-screen TV
- microwave
- toaster oven
- security cameras
- ADT alarm system

Two upstairs bedrooms each have a queen bed, dresser, pillows, new linens. The den is used as a 6th bedroom, has a queen bed, armoire. Two downstairs bedrooms, used as offices, each have a desk, bookshelf. The 3rd downstairs bedroom, used for watching TV, has a TV console, coffee table, bookshelf, two couches, armchair.

The dining and living rooms feature the original crown moldings and high ceilings. Both are elegantly furnished with a mix of antiques and custom-made furniture.

Both bathrooms were recently remodeled.

Professionally landscaped with drought-tolerant plants.

Centrally located in a historic preservation overlay zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have any available units?
1129 South Gramercy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have?
Some of 1129 South Gramercy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 South Gramercy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1129 South Gramercy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 South Gramercy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1129 South Gramercy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1129 South Gramercy Drive offers parking.
Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 South Gramercy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have a pool?
No, 1129 South Gramercy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1129 South Gramercy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 South Gramercy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1129 South Gramercy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College