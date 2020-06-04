11257 Denivelle Place

Amenities

Views, Retreat, Large Trees, Old L.A., Half Acre



Our home is a Unique L.A. Retreat with Spectacular Views of the San Gabriel Mountains. We have Privacy, Large Trees, and a Lovely, Gorgeous, Designer Home on half an acre. As private as it feels, we are just up the hill from town. Located in the foothills of L.A., only a half-hour away from studios in Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, L.A., and the San Fernando Valley. There is a large patio off the kitchen that overlooks an exquisite yard with huge trees. Our home is perfect for the writer, artist, aesthetic, or anyone who wants some inspiration in the big city. Our home has a gourmet kitchen, a large gorgeous dining room, a calm, comfortable, beautiful living room, a very large, exquisite den, an office alcove, a game (or whatever) room that feels like a treehouse, a study / meditation room w/ a patio, and three bedrooms. We are 15 minutes from the cute hang-out, downtown of Montrose and 20 minutes from historical downtown Pasadena.



We have hawks in our trees and .... sometimes.... owls. You can watch the stars & drink champagne on our patio. It is private, It is quiet. This is our primary home and has the little touches that a home has. The home was once a retreat for Disney executives. Many touches of our home were designed by an award winning Art Director / Set Designer (my husband).



No Smoking.