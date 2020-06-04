All apartments in Los Angeles
11257 Denivelle Place
Last updated May 9 2019 at 8:54 AM

11257 Denivelle Place

11257 Denivelle Place · No Longer Available
Location

11257 Denivelle Place, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Views, Retreat, Large Trees, Old L.A., Half Acre

Our home is a Unique L.A. Retreat with Spectacular Views of the San Gabriel Mountains. We have Privacy, Large Trees, and a Lovely, Gorgeous, Designer Home on half an acre. As private as it feels, we are just up the hill from town. Located in the foothills of L.A., only a half-hour away from studios in Burbank, Glendale, Pasadena, L.A., and the San Fernando Valley. There is a large patio off the kitchen that overlooks an exquisite yard with huge trees. Our home is perfect for the writer, artist, aesthetic, or anyone who wants some inspiration in the big city. Our home has a gourmet kitchen, a large gorgeous dining room, a calm, comfortable, beautiful living room, a very large, exquisite den, an office alcove, a game (or whatever) room that feels like a treehouse, a study / meditation room w/ a patio, and three bedrooms. We are 15 minutes from the cute hang-out, downtown of Montrose and 20 minutes from historical downtown Pasadena.

We have hawks in our trees and .... sometimes.... owls. You can watch the stars & drink champagne on our patio. It is private, It is quiet. This is our primary home and has the little touches that a home has. The home was once a retreat for Disney executives. Many touches of our home were designed by an award winning Art Director / Set Designer (my husband).

No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11257 Denivelle Place have any available units?
11257 Denivelle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 11257 Denivelle Place currently offering any rent specials?
11257 Denivelle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11257 Denivelle Place pet-friendly?
No, 11257 Denivelle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11257 Denivelle Place offer parking?
No, 11257 Denivelle Place does not offer parking.
Does 11257 Denivelle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11257 Denivelle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11257 Denivelle Place have a pool?
No, 11257 Denivelle Place does not have a pool.
Does 11257 Denivelle Place have accessible units?
No, 11257 Denivelle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11257 Denivelle Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11257 Denivelle Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11257 Denivelle Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11257 Denivelle Place does not have units with air conditioning.
