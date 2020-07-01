1120 EL MEDIO Avenue

Amenities

Situated in a secluded stunning location with incredible panoramic views, this Mid-Century home is the ultimate retreat all within moments to the new Palisades Village. Furnished, spacious, and private this 5 bed, 5 bath home offers an indoor/outdoor flow with beautiful natural light. Including a gourmet Chef's kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances with custom details throughout. Built for lavish entertainment complete with flat pad grass yard, outdoor kitchen, conversation pit, infinity pool and spa with a view unlike any other with 180 degrees of the ocean, mountain and city lights. A calming master suite with dual sinks, glass shower and separate tub with French doors opening to the garden complete with views of the ocean. This single-story oasis illuminates California living at its very best all while remaining intimate.