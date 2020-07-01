All apartments in Los Angeles
1120 EL MEDIO Avenue

1120 El Medio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1120 El Medio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Situated in a secluded stunning location with incredible panoramic views, this Mid-Century home is the ultimate retreat all within moments to the new Palisades Village. Furnished, spacious, and private this 5 bed, 5 bath home offers an indoor/outdoor flow with beautiful natural light. Including a gourmet Chef's kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art appliances with custom details throughout. Built for lavish entertainment complete with flat pad grass yard, outdoor kitchen, conversation pit, infinity pool and spa with a view unlike any other with 180 degrees of the ocean, mountain and city lights. A calming master suite with dual sinks, glass shower and separate tub with French doors opening to the garden complete with views of the ocean. This single-story oasis illuminates California living at its very best all while remaining intimate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue have any available units?
1120 EL MEDIO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue have?
Some of 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1120 EL MEDIO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue has a pool.
Does 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 EL MEDIO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

