112 South ORANGE Drive

Located on one of the best tree-lined streets in Hancock Park, this restored upper-level residence showcases classic Spanish architecture with preserved period details. 112 S. Orange Drive includes 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms and a large bonus or artist's space over the porte-coch~re. An abundance of natural light with oversized barrel ceilings together with an indoor/outdoor flow, provide the perfect entertaining space. Other notable property details include: updated systems, fireplace, recently renovated kitchen with new appliances and a breakfast area, renovated bathrooms, private covered veranda, separate laundry area, ample closets and a one-car garage allocated for extra storage space. The property is surrounded by mature landscaping and is within walking distance to many of LA's best restaurants, boutiques, entertainment venues, and coffee shops. Tenant occupied and property will be available October 1st. Showings with a minimum of 24 hours' notice.