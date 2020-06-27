All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:08 AM

112 South ORANGE Drive

112 South Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

112 South Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Located on one of the best tree-lined streets in Hancock Park, this restored upper-level residence showcases classic Spanish architecture with preserved period details. 112 S. Orange Drive includes 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms and a large bonus or artist's space over the porte-coch~re. An abundance of natural light with oversized barrel ceilings together with an indoor/outdoor flow, provide the perfect entertaining space. Other notable property details include: updated systems, fireplace, recently renovated kitchen with new appliances and a breakfast area, renovated bathrooms, private covered veranda, separate laundry area, ample closets and a one-car garage allocated for extra storage space. The property is surrounded by mature landscaping and is within walking distance to many of LA's best restaurants, boutiques, entertainment venues, and coffee shops. Tenant occupied and property will be available October 1st. Showings with a minimum of 24 hours' notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 South ORANGE Drive have any available units?
112 South ORANGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 South ORANGE Drive have?
Some of 112 South ORANGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 South ORANGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 South ORANGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 South ORANGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 112 South ORANGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 112 South ORANGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 112 South ORANGE Drive offers parking.
Does 112 South ORANGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 South ORANGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 South ORANGE Drive have a pool?
No, 112 South ORANGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 South ORANGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 South ORANGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 South ORANGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 South ORANGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
