All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1118 CARDIFF Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1118 CARDIFF Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1118 CARDIFF Avenue

1118 Cardiff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1118 Cardiff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright, front facing, above street level 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms + 2 patios! Formal Entry Hall, Gourmet Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room & 2 balconies. State-of-the-art Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Master-suite with stunning bathroom & large walk-in closet with dressing room. French doors lead to large balcony off dining/ living room & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout, recess lighting, crown moldings, built-ins, custom closets, central air, 3-car parking, security system & more! Spanish 7-unit building, Beverly Hills Adjacent (3 doors down from Beverly Hills). Feels like a home. A MUST SEE! CALL ABOUT MOVE IN SPECIALS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 CARDIFF Avenue have any available units?
1118 CARDIFF Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 CARDIFF Avenue have?
Some of 1118 CARDIFF Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 CARDIFF Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1118 CARDIFF Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 CARDIFF Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1118 CARDIFF Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1118 CARDIFF Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1118 CARDIFF Avenue offers parking.
Does 1118 CARDIFF Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 CARDIFF Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 CARDIFF Avenue have a pool?
No, 1118 CARDIFF Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1118 CARDIFF Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1118 CARDIFF Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 CARDIFF Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 CARDIFF Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College