1118 CARDIFF Avenue

Bright, front facing, above street level 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms + 2 patios! Formal Entry Hall, Gourmet Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room & 2 balconies. State-of-the-art Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Master-suite with stunning bathroom & large walk-in closet with dressing room. French doors lead to large balcony off dining/ living room & kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout, recess lighting, crown moldings, built-ins, custom closets, central air, 3-car parking, security system & more! Spanish 7-unit building, Beverly Hills Adjacent (3 doors down from Beverly Hills). Feels like a home. A MUST SEE! CALL ABOUT MOVE IN SPECIALS!!