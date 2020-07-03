1116 S. Longwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

We have multiple showing times during the week to choose from! TO RSVP just visit this link:****** bit.ly/showingtimes****** to snag your spot! Everyone has that friend that loves to point out what is wrong with something. They love to find the smallest detail and announce that they would have done it differently. They always have a “You missed a spot!” locked and loaded. Imagine the delight of watching their frustration when they can’t find a single thing to point out wrong in your newly renovated Spanish style 2 BD/ 1 BA apartment. It’s located on a serenely quiet street in Mid-Wilshire and it hasn’t missed a single spot. As they walk in through the custom Spanish style door they already know they are doomed. Just kick back in front of your gas fireplace and watch them get hit by all the well thought out details of your living room. With the huge window letting light rush in and the Arte De Mexican lighting that highlights the original wood flooring they will find nothing but perfection. They begrudgingly move from room to room desperately searching for a flaw. Through the dining room they go. But alas, it has windows and natural light and is just the ideal place to enjoy a meal. Into the kitchen where they truly start to unravel. What could they possibly say that is wrong with the modern look and top of the line appliances? Their eyes dart from the farmhouse sink, to the convection oven, then to the five-burner stove and finally on the French door style fridge with water and ice dispenser and they know they must keep it moving. They need a minute. They go to the bathroom to splash water on their face to calm down. As they reach for a towel they see gorgeous tile work, a custom walk-in pearl glass shower with a bench and it’s all being showcased by more natural lighting. They move on to the bedrooms thinking they will surely be able to point out how basic a bedroom can be. I mean it’s not like they customized the closets or anything. “Oh my god, they customized closets!” Just to drive it home you show them the motion sensor lights inside the closets. You notice a flop sweat starting to build. They mutter something about your place being perfect and that they just remembered they have to be somewhere. As they rush out it dawns on them that they parked so close and parking was a breeze. They shriek in defeat and head to a restaurant to send the food back for no reason to recalibrate.