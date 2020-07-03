All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1116 S. Longwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1116 S. Longwood Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

1116 S. Longwood Ave

1116 South Longwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1116 South Longwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
&nbsp; We have multiple showing times during the week to choose from!&nbsp; &nbsp;TO RSVP&nbsp; &nbsp;just visit this&nbsp;link:****** bit.ly/showingtimes****** to snag your spot! &nbsp; Everyone has that friend that loves to point out what is wrong with something. They love to find the smallest detail and announce that they would have done it differently. They always have a &ldquo;You missed a spot!&rdquo; locked and loaded. Imagine the delight of watching their frustration when they can&rsquo;t find a single thing to point out wrong in your newly renovated Spanish style 2 BD/ 1 BA apartment. It&rsquo;s located on a serenely quiet street in Mid-Wilshire and it hasn&rsquo;t missed a single spot. As they walk in through the custom Spanish style door they already know they are doomed. Just kick back in front of your gas fireplace and watch them get hit by all the well thought out details of your living room. With the huge window letting light rush in and the Arte De Mexican lighting that highlights the original wood flooring they will find nothing but perfection. They begrudgingly move from room to room desperately searching for a flaw. Through the dining room&nbsp;they go. But alas, it has windows and natural light and is just the ideal place to enjoy a meal. Into the kitchen where they truly start to unravel. What could they possibly say that is wrong with the modern look and top of the line appliances? Their eyes dart from the farmhouse sink, to the convection oven, then to the five-burner stove and finally on the French door style fridge with water and ice dispenser and they know they must keep it moving. They need a minute. They go to the bathroom to splash water on their face to calm down. As they reach for a towel they see gorgeous tile work, a custom walk-in pearl glass shower with a bench and it&rsquo;s all being showcased by more natural lighting. They move on to the bedrooms thinking they will surely be able to point out how basic a bedroom can be. I mean it&rsquo;s not like they customized the closets or anything. &ldquo;Oh my god, they customized closets!&rdquo; Just to drive it home you show them the motion sensor lights inside the closets. You notice a flop sweat starting to build. They mutter something about your place being perfect and that they just remembered they have to be somewhere. As they rush out it dawns on them that they parked so close and parking was a breeze. They shriek in defeat and head to a restaurant to send the food back for no reason to recalibrate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 S. Longwood Ave have any available units?
1116 S. Longwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 S. Longwood Ave have?
Some of 1116 S. Longwood Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 S. Longwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1116 S. Longwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 S. Longwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1116 S. Longwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1116 S. Longwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1116 S. Longwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1116 S. Longwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 S. Longwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 S. Longwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1116 S. Longwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1116 S. Longwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1116 S. Longwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 S. Longwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 S. Longwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College