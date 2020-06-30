All apartments in Los Angeles
11136 EMELITA Street

11136 Emelita Street · No Longer Available
Location

11136 Emelita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent condo/apt alternative! Very charming 2 bedroom 1 bath adorable California bungalow located behind a private gate on a quiet street in the highly coveted area of the NOHO Arts district. Very open floor plan and entry invite you home to this charming light and bright house with so many upgrades and charm. Updated retro kitchen with great appliances including refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout (no carpet)! Full size Washer and Dryer conveniently located inside the house, great closet space, plenty of storage, updated systems including tankless water heater and Central A/C and heat system! Very large front yard and back area perfect for entertaining and the California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. All private and gated. Plenty of parking in the driveway. (Back house not included) Very close to the NOHO Art District, NOHO Metro station, restaurants, and shopping. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11136 EMELITA Street have any available units?
11136 EMELITA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11136 EMELITA Street have?
Some of 11136 EMELITA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11136 EMELITA Street currently offering any rent specials?
11136 EMELITA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11136 EMELITA Street pet-friendly?
No, 11136 EMELITA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11136 EMELITA Street offer parking?
Yes, 11136 EMELITA Street offers parking.
Does 11136 EMELITA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11136 EMELITA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11136 EMELITA Street have a pool?
No, 11136 EMELITA Street does not have a pool.
Does 11136 EMELITA Street have accessible units?
No, 11136 EMELITA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11136 EMELITA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11136 EMELITA Street has units with dishwashers.

