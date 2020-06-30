11136 EMELITA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Excellent condo/apt alternative! Very charming 2 bedroom 1 bath adorable California bungalow located behind a private gate on a quiet street in the highly coveted area of the NOHO Arts district. Very open floor plan and entry invite you home to this charming light and bright house with so many upgrades and charm. Updated retro kitchen with great appliances including refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout (no carpet)! Full size Washer and Dryer conveniently located inside the house, great closet space, plenty of storage, updated systems including tankless water heater and Central A/C and heat system! Very large front yard and back area perfect for entertaining and the California indoor/outdoor lifestyle. All private and gated. Plenty of parking in the driveway. (Back house not included) Very close to the NOHO Art District, NOHO Metro station, restaurants, and shopping. This is a MUST SEE!