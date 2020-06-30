1113 LAVETA Terrace

Amenities

Available for lease, this sweet studio apartment places you in the heart of happening Echo Park near dining, shopping and nightlife. The bright, beautifully updated space presents an open layout with bamboo flooring and a stylish, renovated bathroom featuring a large tiled shower. In the kitchen enjoy a center island with dining counter, a stainless steel refrigerator, oven and cooktop by Fagor, and a Bosch dishwasher. This apartment also provides laundry, air conditioning, and an outdoor patio area that's perfect for morning coffee and evening relaxation. Right outside your door the best of Echo Park awaits including Adame, Bar Flores, Ostrich Farm, Honey Hi, Woodcat, the Friday farmer's market and recreation at Echo Park Lake. Silver Lake and Downtown LA are within easy reach.