All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1113 LAVETA Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1113 LAVETA Terrace
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

1113 LAVETA Terrace

1113 Laveta Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1113 Laveta Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available for lease, this sweet studio apartment places you in the heart of happening Echo Park near dining, shopping and nightlife. The bright, beautifully updated space presents an open layout with bamboo flooring and a stylish, renovated bathroom featuring a large tiled shower. In the kitchen enjoy a center island with dining counter, a stainless steel refrigerator, oven and cooktop by Fagor, and a Bosch dishwasher. This apartment also provides laundry, air conditioning, and an outdoor patio area that's perfect for morning coffee and evening relaxation. Right outside your door the best of Echo Park awaits including Adame, Bar Flores, Ostrich Farm, Honey Hi, Woodcat, the Friday farmer's market and recreation at Echo Park Lake. Silver Lake and Downtown LA are within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 LAVETA Terrace have any available units?
1113 LAVETA Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 LAVETA Terrace have?
Some of 1113 LAVETA Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 LAVETA Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1113 LAVETA Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 LAVETA Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1113 LAVETA Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1113 LAVETA Terrace offer parking?
No, 1113 LAVETA Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1113 LAVETA Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 LAVETA Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 LAVETA Terrace have a pool?
No, 1113 LAVETA Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1113 LAVETA Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1113 LAVETA Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 LAVETA Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 LAVETA Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College