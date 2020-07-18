1112 South Meyler Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731 Central San Pedro
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Super unique 2 level condo that has Vaulted ceilings and fireplace at the top floor that flows into the kitchen and living room area with a private balcony that has three private trees to give you privacy and a cooling affect from the sunlight. the bedroom and full bathroom are located on the first floor. 2 car space subterranean parking side by side also has a private storage locker. garage floor has community laundry room two washers and two dryers for the 12 unit complex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1112 S Meyler have any available units?
1112 S Meyler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.