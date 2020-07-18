1112 S Meyler

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Super unique 2 level condo that has Vaulted ceilings and fireplace at the top floor that flows into the kitchen and living room area with a private balcony

that has three private trees to give you privacy and a cooling affect from the sunlight. the bedroom and full bathroom are located on the first floor.

2 car space subterranean parking side by side also has a private storage locker. garage floor has community laundry room two washers and two dryers

for the 12 unit complex.