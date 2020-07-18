All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1112 S Meyler.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1112 S Meyler
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

1112 S Meyler

1112 South Meyler Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Central San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1112 South Meyler Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Super unique 2 level condo that has Vaulted ceilings and fireplace at the top floor that flows into the kitchen and living room area with a private balcony
that has three private trees to give you privacy and a cooling affect from the sunlight. the bedroom and full bathroom are located on the first floor.
2 car space subterranean parking side by side also has a private storage locker. garage floor has community laundry room two washers and two dryers
for the 12 unit complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 S Meyler have any available units?
1112 S Meyler doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 S Meyler have?
Some of 1112 S Meyler's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 S Meyler currently offering any rent specials?
1112 S Meyler is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 S Meyler pet-friendly?
No, 1112 S Meyler is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1112 S Meyler offer parking?
Yes, 1112 S Meyler offers parking.
Does 1112 S Meyler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 S Meyler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 S Meyler have a pool?
No, 1112 S Meyler does not have a pool.
Does 1112 S Meyler have accessible units?
No, 1112 S Meyler does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 S Meyler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 S Meyler has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College