Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11112 La Maida Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

11112 La Maida Street

11112 La Maida Street · No Longer Available
Location

11112 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED, newly renovated 3 level townhouse in secure condo complex in the heart of NoHo Arts District

Tall ceilings, lots of light. Brand new kitchen, bathrooms and floors.

Amazing location, walking distance to coffeeshops, bars, shops and restaurants on Lankershim and Magnolia Blvd.
Short walk to NoHo metro stop. Easy access to 101, 134 and 170 freeways.

This townhouse has 3 levels with a gated entrance: the underground private garage, the first floor and the 2nd floor.

Underground Floor: 2 gated side by side car parking spots, garage storage, private access from your own garage to your laundry room inside the unit. High end Kenmore washer & dryer.

First Floor: Living room with a gas fireplace; 43 flat screen TV; cable ready. Fully stocked kitchen with dishwasher, coffee maker, blender, microwave, cookware, plates, glasses and cutlery. Dining area with seating for 4; Powder room. Outdoor patio area.

2nd Floor: 2 large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms; large closets; one walk-in closet

Move in ready. Minimum 6 month lease but can be longer. No pets allowed. No smoking permitted. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 La Maida Street have any available units?
11112 La Maida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11112 La Maida Street have?
Some of 11112 La Maida Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 La Maida Street currently offering any rent specials?
11112 La Maida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 La Maida Street pet-friendly?
No, 11112 La Maida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11112 La Maida Street offer parking?
Yes, 11112 La Maida Street offers parking.
Does 11112 La Maida Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11112 La Maida Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 La Maida Street have a pool?
No, 11112 La Maida Street does not have a pool.
Does 11112 La Maida Street have accessible units?
No, 11112 La Maida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 La Maida Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11112 La Maida Street has units with dishwashers.

