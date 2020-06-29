11112 La Maida Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED, newly renovated 3 level townhouse in secure condo complex in the heart of NoHo Arts District



Tall ceilings, lots of light. Brand new kitchen, bathrooms and floors.



Amazing location, walking distance to coffeeshops, bars, shops and restaurants on Lankershim and Magnolia Blvd.

Short walk to NoHo metro stop. Easy access to 101, 134 and 170 freeways.



This townhouse has 3 levels with a gated entrance: the underground private garage, the first floor and the 2nd floor.



Underground Floor: 2 gated side by side car parking spots, garage storage, private access from your own garage to your laundry room inside the unit. High end Kenmore washer & dryer.



First Floor: Living room with a gas fireplace; 43 flat screen TV; cable ready. Fully stocked kitchen with dishwasher, coffee maker, blender, microwave, cookware, plates, glasses and cutlery. Dining area with seating for 4; Powder room. Outdoor patio area.



2nd Floor: 2 large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms; large closets; one walk-in closet



Move in ready. Minimum 6 month lease but can be longer. No pets allowed. No smoking permitted. Serious inquiries only.