All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1106 MAYBROOK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1106 MAYBROOK Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:52 AM

1106 MAYBROOK Drive

1106 Maybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1106 Maybrook Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Thoughtfully positioned in the 90210 Beverly Hills Unified school district, this extensively updated rare single story home combines traditional design and grace with contemporary updates. Impeccably remodeled to perfection, this 5 bdrm 3 bth designer done home is privately nestled on a quiet street offering a well cared for neighborhood environment. The property boasts a glorious massive flat yard & pool, wide open floor plan, chef's gourmet kitchen, caesar stone counters, state of the art stainless steel appliances, wonderful guest bedrooms, large living and family rooms, walk in closets, duel-zone HVAC and a hot dry sauna for a day at the spa. A perfect place to call home.Agent Remarks : Call LA1 with 24 hour notice for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 MAYBROOK Drive have any available units?
1106 MAYBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 MAYBROOK Drive have?
Some of 1106 MAYBROOK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 MAYBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 MAYBROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 MAYBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1106 MAYBROOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1106 MAYBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1106 MAYBROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 1106 MAYBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 MAYBROOK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 MAYBROOK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1106 MAYBROOK Drive has a pool.
Does 1106 MAYBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 MAYBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 MAYBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 MAYBROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College