11025 Kittridge St. # 131

PRICE REDUCTION: Upgraded 1+1 Condo - PRICE REDUCTION! Beautifully upgraded condo in North Hollywood! Featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this condo has upgraded tile flooring throughout, a/c, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, fully remodeled bathroom, one assigned gated parking space, coin-operated laundry, water included in the rent. INCLUDES 50" Flatscreen TV! Available for immediate move in with FREE APRIL RENT! Move-in costs include first month's rent and security deposit (minimum one month's rent), $42.00 application fee per adult. To schedule a viewing and to apply visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease or call 661.367.8280. Or 818-471-4272



