Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
11025 Kittridge St. # 131
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

11025 Kittridge St. # 131

11025 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

11025 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
PRICE REDUCTION: Upgraded 1+1 Condo - PRICE REDUCTION! Beautifully upgraded condo in North Hollywood! Featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, this condo has upgraded tile flooring throughout, a/c, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, fully remodeled bathroom, one assigned gated parking space, coin-operated laundry, water included in the rent. INCLUDES 50" Flatscreen TV! Available for immediate move in with FREE APRIL RENT! Move-in costs include first month's rent and security deposit (minimum one month's rent), $42.00 application fee per adult. To schedule a viewing and to apply visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease or call 661.367.8280. Or 818-471-4272

(RLNE2549318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 have any available units?
11025 Kittridge St. # 131 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 have?
Some of 11025 Kittridge St. # 131's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 currently offering any rent specials?
11025 Kittridge St. # 131 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 is pet friendly.
Does 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 offer parking?
Yes, 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 offers parking.
Does 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 have a pool?
No, 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 does not have a pool.
Does 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 have accessible units?
No, 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 does not have accessible units.
Does 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11025 Kittridge St. # 131 does not have units with dishwashers.

