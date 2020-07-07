All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2019 at 9:17 AM

1102 Stone St

1102 Stone Street · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Stone Street, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Boyle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous lower level 2 bed and 1 bath unit in the heart of Boyle Heights. Completely remodeled unit with hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, ceiling fans in every bedroom, and updated bathroom. Stackable Front Loading Washer and Dryer in Unit. Large kitchen with Gas Stove, Refrigerator and plenty of cabinets. Wall A/C in unit. Close proximity to Downtown Arts District and 10 and 110 freeways. Tenant Pays For All Utilities - Including Water and Trash which are based on Rubs (Tenants pro-rated share).

Amenities: Washer and Dryer in Unit.
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Washer and Dryer, Wall A/C Unit.
Parking: Street Parking
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/los-angeles-2-bed-1-bath/2509/

IT490405 - IT49SM2509

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Stone St have any available units?
1102 Stone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Stone St have?
Some of 1102 Stone St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Stone St currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Stone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Stone St pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Stone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1102 Stone St offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Stone St offers parking.
Does 1102 Stone St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 Stone St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Stone St have a pool?
No, 1102 Stone St does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Stone St have accessible units?
No, 1102 Stone St does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Stone St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Stone St does not have units with dishwashers.

