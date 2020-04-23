All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1101 S Bundy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1101 S Bundy Drive
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

1101 S Bundy Drive

1101 S Bundy Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1101 S Bundy Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous house completed in 2014 in Brentwood. First floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 nice living rooms w/ fireplace connected to formal dining area and leading to butler's section of quality kitchen with top appliances. Inland kitchen is covered with beautiful fusion marble. Breakfast area overlooks the backyard patio. The over sized family room has a marble fire place and is nice for entertain. Master bedroom has two separate her/his bathrooms and large well-built closet. Eye-catching staircase. Open galleria could used as library or second family room. The bonus Room in basement could be used as gym or entertainment room. Separate guest house . Gated entrance has space for parking 2 cars and in the back of the building there is a 2- car garage plus large parking space. Security system throughout the the building. Close to restaurants and transportation. Call for shorter term. also is for sale too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 S Bundy Drive have any available units?
1101 S Bundy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 S Bundy Drive have?
Some of 1101 S Bundy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 S Bundy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 S Bundy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 S Bundy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1101 S Bundy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1101 S Bundy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1101 S Bundy Drive offers parking.
Does 1101 S Bundy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 S Bundy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 S Bundy Drive have a pool?
No, 1101 S Bundy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1101 S Bundy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 S Bundy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 S Bundy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 S Bundy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College