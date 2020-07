Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Traditional Venice home for Lease with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an updated kitchen and bathroom. Wood floors throughout and a living room fireplace for fast approaching winter nights. All newer stainless appliances included, including washer/dryer. A nice sized rear and side yard with mature eucalyptus trees plus a 2 car detached garage. Just half a block to Penmar Park and Golf and just minutes to the beach and all the new eateries and shops on Rose.