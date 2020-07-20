10911 WELLWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage guest parking media room

Beautiful front facing upper unit in the heart of Westwood. Built in 2007 with only ten units in gated building. The unit has its own direct entrance from the elevator. It features two master suites and a powder room. Front facing master bedroom has a nice size balcony, walk-in closet, and master bath with double sinks. Big balcony off the spacious living room, next to the fire place. The unit has windows on all 3 sides and gets lots of light. Laundry room off the bright kitchen with newer appliances. Tandem parking in gated garage. Guest parking spaces also available. Close to UCLA, movie theaters, shops, restaurants, and much more. No smoking, and no pets please. One year lease minimum. Tenants have to obtain Renter's insurance.