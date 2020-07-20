All apartments in Los Angeles
10911 WELLWORTH Avenue
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:20 AM

10911 WELLWORTH Avenue

10911 Wellworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10911 Wellworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Beautiful front facing upper unit in the heart of Westwood. Built in 2007 with only ten units in gated building. The unit has its own direct entrance from the elevator. It features two master suites and a powder room. Front facing master bedroom has a nice size balcony, walk-in closet, and master bath with double sinks. Big balcony off the spacious living room, next to the fire place. The unit has windows on all 3 sides and gets lots of light. Laundry room off the bright kitchen with newer appliances. Tandem parking in gated garage. Guest parking spaces also available. Close to UCLA, movie theaters, shops, restaurants, and much more. No smoking, and no pets please. One year lease minimum. Tenants have to obtain Renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue have any available units?
10911 WELLWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10911 WELLWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10911 WELLWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
