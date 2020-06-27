All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

10878 Bloomfield Street

10878 Bloomfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

10878 Bloomfield Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
hot tub
Modern 2 bedroom/2 bathroom luxury condo located in prime Toluca Lake. This is a newer building and the unit is a pristine condo that has all the modern appointments coupled with an open floor plan, gourmet chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave) appointed with granite counter tops with breakfast bar that opens to the Living room with rich dark wood-like flooring, gas fireplace and cabinets. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet adjacent is your master bathroom with travertine flooring, separate shower, deep soaking spa tub with dual sink vanity. Stackable laundry unit in closet. Lots of storage space, two assigned parking spaces, tankless water heater and SO MUCH MORE! The complex has a clubhouse with, ping pong, poker table, pool table, kitchenette and big screen TV, gym and two elevators. This property is conveniently located minutes away from parks, shopping, entertainment, public transportation, major studios and the Metro Redline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10878 Bloomfield Street have any available units?
10878 Bloomfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10878 Bloomfield Street have?
Some of 10878 Bloomfield Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10878 Bloomfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
10878 Bloomfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10878 Bloomfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 10878 Bloomfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10878 Bloomfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 10878 Bloomfield Street offers parking.
Does 10878 Bloomfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10878 Bloomfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10878 Bloomfield Street have a pool?
No, 10878 Bloomfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 10878 Bloomfield Street have accessible units?
No, 10878 Bloomfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10878 Bloomfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10878 Bloomfield Street has units with dishwashers.

