10878 Bloomfield Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool table hot tub

Modern 2 bedroom/2 bathroom luxury condo located in prime Toluca Lake. This is a newer building and the unit is a pristine condo that has all the modern appointments coupled with an open floor plan, gourmet chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave) appointed with granite counter tops with breakfast bar that opens to the Living room with rich dark wood-like flooring, gas fireplace and cabinets. The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet adjacent is your master bathroom with travertine flooring, separate shower, deep soaking spa tub with dual sink vanity. Stackable laundry unit in closet. Lots of storage space, two assigned parking spaces, tankless water heater and SO MUCH MORE! The complex has a clubhouse with, ping pong, poker table, pool table, kitchenette and big screen TV, gym and two elevators. This property is conveniently located minutes away from parks, shopping, entertainment, public transportation, major studios and the Metro Redline.