Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10854 Monogram Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
10854 Monogram Avenue
10854 N Monogram Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
10854 N Monogram Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
House for lease in Granada Hills offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new painting throughout, most windows are newer, Large backyard with covered patio. Good credit a must!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10854 Monogram Avenue have any available units?
10854 Monogram Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10854 Monogram Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10854 Monogram Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10854 Monogram Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10854 Monogram Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10854 Monogram Avenue offer parking?
No, 10854 Monogram Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10854 Monogram Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10854 Monogram Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10854 Monogram Avenue have a pool?
No, 10854 Monogram Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10854 Monogram Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10854 Monogram Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10854 Monogram Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10854 Monogram Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10854 Monogram Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10854 Monogram Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
