10837 Blix Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

** THE ONLY BRAND NEW APARTMENTS IN TOLUCA LAKE ** We have FOUR brand new, never-been-lived-in units available in Toluca Lake - WALKING DISTANCE to all the hottest/trendiest restaurants, bars, cafes and shops in the NoHo Arts District (Starbucks, Republic of Pie, The Federal Bar, El Tejano, and the coming soon WholeFoods), as well as everything on Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake (Trader Joes, Catcher in the Rye, Sweetsalt, Such Yuzu, Lemonade, etc). These private, hip, contemporary style apartments truly are a home of your own, each with their own front door (no more big apartment hallways/garages) and 2 private parking spaces. Get the best of both worlds - living on the walkable, residential streets of Toluca Lake while also being near all the action. Easy access to major freeways and red line metro. Perfectly placed between Studio City and Burbank, and right next to all of the studios (Warner Bros, Disney, Universal). Also around the corner from the award winning Toluca Lake elementary school for you parents! We have two 3 bedrooms units and two 4 bedroom units available! Each is brand new, with all new stainless steel appliances + private, in-unit washer/dryers. Modern kitchens with large sinks and tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors. High ceilings. Central air and heat. Lots of closet space.