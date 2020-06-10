All apartments in Los Angeles
10837 Blix Street

10837 Blix Street · (609) 513-2646
Location

10837 Blix Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
North Hollywood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,399

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
** THE ONLY BRAND NEW APARTMENTS IN TOLUCA LAKE ** We have FOUR brand new, never-been-lived-in units available in Toluca Lake - WALKING DISTANCE to all the hottest/trendiest restaurants, bars, cafes and shops in the NoHo Arts District (Starbucks, Republic of Pie, The Federal Bar, El Tejano, and the coming soon WholeFoods), as well as everything on Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake (Trader Joes, Catcher in the Rye, Sweetsalt, Such Yuzu, Lemonade, etc). These private, hip, contemporary style apartments truly are a home of your own, each with their own front door (no more big apartment hallways/garages) and 2 private parking spaces. Get the best of both worlds - living on the walkable, residential streets of Toluca Lake while also being near all the action. Easy access to major freeways and red line metro. Perfectly placed between Studio City and Burbank, and right next to all of the studios (Warner Bros, Disney, Universal). Also around the corner from the award winning Toluca Lake elementary school for you parents! We have two 3 bedrooms units and two 4 bedroom units available! Each is brand new, with all new stainless steel appliances + private, in-unit washer/dryers. Modern kitchens with large sinks and tons of cabinet space. Hardwood floors. High ceilings. Central air and heat. Lots of closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10837 Blix Street have any available units?
10837 Blix Street has a unit available for $3,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10837 Blix Street have?
Some of 10837 Blix Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10837 Blix Street currently offering any rent specials?
10837 Blix Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10837 Blix Street pet-friendly?
No, 10837 Blix Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10837 Blix Street offer parking?
Yes, 10837 Blix Street does offer parking.
Does 10837 Blix Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10837 Blix Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10837 Blix Street have a pool?
No, 10837 Blix Street does not have a pool.
Does 10837 Blix Street have accessible units?
No, 10837 Blix Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10837 Blix Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10837 Blix Street has units with dishwashers.
