Los Angeles, CA
10827 Woodbine Street
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

10827 Woodbine Street

10827 Woodbine Street · No Longer Available
Location

10827 Woodbine Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
10827 Woodbine Street Available 09/13/19 Incredibly Charming & Bright, Single Story Home w/ Front Porch, Large Front Yard, Huge Rear Yard w/ Patio & 2-Car Garage Across Street from School! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
* 3BR/1BA
* Huge 7700 Sq Ft Lot
* Approx. 1,500 Sq Ft
* 2-Car Garage w/ Storage Racks & Large Driveway
* Huge Yard w/ Spacious Patio Area Ideal for Entertaining & BBQs & Large Lawn Area Lined w/ Plush Trees
* Open & Bright Front Living Space w/ Fireplace
* Formal Dining Area
* Spacious & Bright Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinet Space & All Appliances (Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher)
* All Bright & Airy Bedrooms
* 1st Bedroom & 2nd Bedrooms (12x10) w/ Wall or Walk-In Closet
* Spacious Full Bath in Hall
* Spacious Master (12x12.5) w/ Wall Closet & French Door to Yard/Patio
* Beautiful Vintage Hardwood Floors Throughout & Tile in Kitchen & Bath
* Central Heat & A/C
* Great Neighborhood Close to Schools, Park, Shopping & Easy Freeway Access
* W/D Hook-Ups in Garage & Enclosed Washer Hook-Up in Rear Patio
* Gardener Included

***AVAILABLE NOW 9/13/2019 OR SOONER***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

**** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS****

(RLNE4382986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10827 Woodbine Street have any available units?
10827 Woodbine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10827 Woodbine Street have?
Some of 10827 Woodbine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10827 Woodbine Street currently offering any rent specials?
10827 Woodbine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10827 Woodbine Street pet-friendly?
No, 10827 Woodbine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10827 Woodbine Street offer parking?
Yes, 10827 Woodbine Street offers parking.
Does 10827 Woodbine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10827 Woodbine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10827 Woodbine Street have a pool?
No, 10827 Woodbine Street does not have a pool.
Does 10827 Woodbine Street have accessible units?
No, 10827 Woodbine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10827 Woodbine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10827 Woodbine Street has units with dishwashers.
