10827 Woodbine Street Available 09/13/19 Incredibly Charming & Bright, Single Story Home w/ Front Porch, Large Front Yard, Huge Rear Yard w/ Patio & 2-Car Garage Across Street from School! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

* 3BR/1BA

* Huge 7700 Sq Ft Lot

* Approx. 1,500 Sq Ft

* 2-Car Garage w/ Storage Racks & Large Driveway

* Huge Yard w/ Spacious Patio Area Ideal for Entertaining & BBQs & Large Lawn Area Lined w/ Plush Trees

* Open & Bright Front Living Space w/ Fireplace

* Formal Dining Area

* Spacious & Bright Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinet Space & All Appliances (Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher)

* All Bright & Airy Bedrooms

* 1st Bedroom & 2nd Bedrooms (12x10) w/ Wall or Walk-In Closet

* Spacious Full Bath in Hall

* Spacious Master (12x12.5) w/ Wall Closet & French Door to Yard/Patio

* Beautiful Vintage Hardwood Floors Throughout & Tile in Kitchen & Bath

* Central Heat & A/C

* Great Neighborhood Close to Schools, Park, Shopping & Easy Freeway Access

* W/D Hook-Ups in Garage & Enclosed Washer Hook-Up in Rear Patio

* Gardener Included



***AVAILABLE NOW 9/13/2019 OR SOONER***

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



**** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS****



(RLNE4382986)