10827 Woodbine Street Available 09/13/19 Incredibly Charming & Bright, Single Story Home w/ Front Porch, Large Front Yard, Huge Rear Yard w/ Patio & 2-Car Garage Across Street from School! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
* 3BR/1BA
* Huge 7700 Sq Ft Lot
* Approx. 1,500 Sq Ft
* 2-Car Garage w/ Storage Racks & Large Driveway
* Huge Yard w/ Spacious Patio Area Ideal for Entertaining & BBQs & Large Lawn Area Lined w/ Plush Trees
* Open & Bright Front Living Space w/ Fireplace
* Formal Dining Area
* Spacious & Bright Kitchen w/ Lots of Cabinet Space & All Appliances (Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher)
* All Bright & Airy Bedrooms
* 1st Bedroom & 2nd Bedrooms (12x10) w/ Wall or Walk-In Closet
* Spacious Full Bath in Hall
* Spacious Master (12x12.5) w/ Wall Closet & French Door to Yard/Patio
* Beautiful Vintage Hardwood Floors Throughout & Tile in Kitchen & Bath
* Central Heat & A/C
* Great Neighborhood Close to Schools, Park, Shopping & Easy Freeway Access
* W/D Hook-Ups in Garage & Enclosed Washer Hook-Up in Rear Patio
* Gardener Included
***AVAILABLE NOW 9/13/2019 OR SOONER***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
**** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS****
