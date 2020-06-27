All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10822 Victory Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10822 Victory Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10822 Victory Blvd

10822 W Victory Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10822 W Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Open House Saturday 11 am ? 4 pm!This convenient, comfortable, well maintained building makes A great place to call home. The units are spacious with upgraded Carpets and new vinyl floors in the kitchen, dining area and bathroom. Kitchens have granite countertops, new stoves, ovens and microwaves. The Bathrooms have granite countertops and new vinyl floors. The bedrooms have new upgraded carpets and mirrored closet doors. The entry is gated. There is on site laundry and carport parking. Easy access to Universal City, Burbank and public transportation.
.
Amenities: Carpet Floors, 1 garage parking spot.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1 garage parking spot.
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3629

IT490118 - IT49CU3629

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10822 Victory Blvd have any available units?
10822 Victory Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10822 Victory Blvd have?
Some of 10822 Victory Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10822 Victory Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
10822 Victory Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10822 Victory Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 10822 Victory Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10822 Victory Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 10822 Victory Blvd offers parking.
Does 10822 Victory Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10822 Victory Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10822 Victory Blvd have a pool?
No, 10822 Victory Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 10822 Victory Blvd have accessible units?
No, 10822 Victory Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 10822 Victory Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10822 Victory Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College