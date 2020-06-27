10822 Victory Blvd

Amenities

Open House Saturday 11 am ? 4 pm!This convenient, comfortable, well maintained building makes A great place to call home. The units are spacious with upgraded Carpets and new vinyl floors in the kitchen, dining area and bathroom. Kitchens have granite countertops, new stoves, ovens and microwaves. The Bathrooms have granite countertops and new vinyl floors. The bedrooms have new upgraded carpets and mirrored closet doors. The entry is gated. There is on site laundry and carport parking. Easy access to Universal City, Burbank and public transportation.

