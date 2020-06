Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage lobby media room

Desirable, bright, spacious front facing one bedroom and den in prime Westwood location. Large living room/den area with fireplace opens to balcony with views. Bedroom has oversized walk-in closet with built-ins and an additional closet. Central heat and air. Plenty of closet space. Building has elegantly remodeled lobby and hallways. Controlled access and gated parking. Close to shops, restaurants, theaters, UCLA and more.