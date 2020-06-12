All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:24 PM

10757 Hortense Street

10757 Hortense Street · No Longer Available




Location

10757 Hortense Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this wonderful light and bright two story condo unit in the prestigious Toluca Lake community! This updated unit features new flooring, modern light fixtures, new HVAC, new triple pane windows and sliding doors and a freshly painted interior with renovated kitchen and baths! Entertaining is at its finest in this fabulous gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers two private bedrooms and bath. Luxurious master bedroom features a sliding glass door to the balcony and custom walk in closet. Relax by the sparkling pool or enjoy the soothing spa! Two-car, tandem, subterranean, gated parking. Excellent location just minutes to studios, NoHo Art

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10757 Hortense Street have any available units?
10757 Hortense Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10757 Hortense Street have?
Some of 10757 Hortense Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10757 Hortense Street currently offering any rent specials?
10757 Hortense Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10757 Hortense Street pet-friendly?
No, 10757 Hortense Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10757 Hortense Street offer parking?
Yes, 10757 Hortense Street offers parking.
Does 10757 Hortense Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10757 Hortense Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10757 Hortense Street have a pool?
Yes, 10757 Hortense Street has a pool.
Does 10757 Hortense Street have accessible units?
No, 10757 Hortense Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10757 Hortense Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10757 Hortense Street has units with dishwashers.

