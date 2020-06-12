10757 Hortense Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this wonderful light and bright two story condo unit in the prestigious Toluca Lake community! This updated unit features new flooring, modern light fixtures, new HVAC, new triple pane windows and sliding doors and a freshly painted interior with renovated kitchen and baths! Entertaining is at its finest in this fabulous gourmet kitchen with breakfast area, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers two private bedrooms and bath. Luxurious master bedroom features a sliding glass door to the balcony and custom walk in closet. Relax by the sparkling pool or enjoy the soothing spa! Two-car, tandem, subterranean, gated parking. Excellent location just minutes to studios, NoHo Art