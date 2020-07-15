10747 Gothic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished), 2,200-sq.-ft, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home in the friendly Granada Hills neighborhood in Granada Hills, California.



The spacious interior features hardwood floor in all rooms, tile floor on the living room, recessed lighting, fireplace, and large windows with blinds that let in ample natural light to enter the rooms. The kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry with plenty of storage space and smooth granite countertop. Refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher are included along with in-unit washer and dryer. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its neat bathrooms have vanities, medicine cabinet, curtain partitioned shower stall, and shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel. It has installed central air conditioning for climate control. The exterior has a yard, patio, private pool, and garden---perfect for outdoor activities with the family.



Attached garage that can fit 6 cars.



Pets are welcome. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



No smoking, please.



Tenants pay for electricity, gas, Internet, and cable. The landlord's responsible utilities: water, garden, pool, sewage, trash.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Fo4Pfew9Aqy



Nearby parks: Granada Hills Park, Gothic Rinaldi Park, and Andreas Pico Adobe Park.



Nearby Schools:

Mayall Street Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 8/10

Tulsa Street Elementary School - 0.27 miles, 6/10

George K. Porter Middle School - 0.58 miles, 6/10

Valley Academy Of Arts And Sciences - 0.9 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

236/237 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

158 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile



