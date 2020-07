Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking garage

Amazing opportunity to lease tastefully remodeled 3Bedroom/2.5Bathroom House in Sun Valley. Entirely remodeled kitchen with new appliances including stove, dishwasher, microwave and pantry. Several storage spaces and direct access to private garage. 3 Bedrooms are located on the second floor.2 Spacious Master bedrooms include full bathrooms with bathtub. The 3rd bedroom features a charming balcony. Central AC, Lounge Area, Basketball court and much more!