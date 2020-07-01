All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

10662 Langmuir Ave

10662 Langmuir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10662 Langmuir Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Two Bedroom One Bath Corner House in Tujunga - Hannah will show this unit Wednesdays at 11:00-11:30am.

This home features an open floor space from the kitchen and eating area to the living room giving it a spacious feel. The kitchen features green retro tile which brings a lot of character to the property. The windows create a natural light throughout the whole house. Attached carport and fenced in back yard. The home is located on the corner of Langmuir and Hillrose which gives the property a lot of front and back yard space.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement
or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5524409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10662 Langmuir Ave have any available units?
10662 Langmuir Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10662 Langmuir Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10662 Langmuir Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10662 Langmuir Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10662 Langmuir Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10662 Langmuir Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10662 Langmuir Ave offers parking.
Does 10662 Langmuir Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10662 Langmuir Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10662 Langmuir Ave have a pool?
No, 10662 Langmuir Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10662 Langmuir Ave have accessible units?
No, 10662 Langmuir Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10662 Langmuir Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10662 Langmuir Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10662 Langmuir Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10662 Langmuir Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

