All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1065 Hyatt Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1065 Hyatt Ave
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

1065 Hyatt Ave

1065 Hyatt Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1065 Hyatt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 112347

*** Please do not disturb any tenants.*** Serious Inquiries please complete Initial Questionnaire. Unit will be available by May 7th ***. A spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment, soon to become available. In the process of renovating, will be move in ready. Pictures are of a similar unit. *** We are taking applications at this time. ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112347
Property Id 112347

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4820670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Hyatt Ave have any available units?
1065 Hyatt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1065 Hyatt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Hyatt Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Hyatt Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Hyatt Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1065 Hyatt Ave offer parking?
No, 1065 Hyatt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1065 Hyatt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Hyatt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Hyatt Ave have a pool?
No, 1065 Hyatt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Hyatt Ave have accessible units?
No, 1065 Hyatt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Hyatt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1065 Hyatt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1065 Hyatt Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1065 Hyatt Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College