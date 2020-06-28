10627 Sylvia Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets pool air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Check out this Porter Ranch pool home with NEW, NEW, NEW! - Light, bright and spacious with newly installed patio doors and dual pane windows helping you save on your energy bill! Living room with fireplace. Luxury Vinyl Tile brand new in all living areas except bedrooms where you will find brand new carpet! Family room with wet bar. Kitchen features recessed lighting with large dining area plus formal dine area. Hall bathroom with separate tub/shower and toilet room. Good sized master bedroom with private bath & walk-in closet. Exterior door makes pool life even more perfect! Central air to keep you cool. The pool and spa take center stage in the back yard but theres plenty of relaxing and entertaining room, too! Located in a great school district. Rent includes gardener and pool service.



Located just east of Tampa Ave. between Chatsworth & Devonshire. This property is vacant so you are welcome to go by any time to check out the area and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT(7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com.



Household income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with FICO scores 620 or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. Minimum one year lease. Available now!



Schools: Beckford Elementary, Nobel Middle School,

Northridge Academy or Granada Hills Charter High School



Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Lic. #01370680



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2039696)