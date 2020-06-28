All apartments in Los Angeles
10627 Sylvia Ave
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

10627 Sylvia Ave

10627 Sylvia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10627 Sylvia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Check out this Porter Ranch pool home with NEW, NEW, NEW! - Light, bright and spacious with newly installed patio doors and dual pane windows helping you save on your energy bill! Living room with fireplace. Luxury Vinyl Tile brand new in all living areas except bedrooms where you will find brand new carpet! Family room with wet bar. Kitchen features recessed lighting with large dining area plus formal dine area. Hall bathroom with separate tub/shower and toilet room. Good sized master bedroom with private bath & walk-in closet. Exterior door makes pool life even more perfect! Central air to keep you cool. The pool and spa take center stage in the back yard but theres plenty of relaxing and entertaining room, too! Located in a great school district. Rent includes gardener and pool service.

Located just east of Tampa Ave. between Chatsworth & Devonshire. This property is vacant so you are welcome to go by any time to check out the area and grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, give Polly a call at 818-886-RENT(7368) to schedule an appointment to see the inside. You can also see more photos and information at our website, dugganpm.com.

Household income of 3x the rent amount + good credit with FICO scores 620 or better and fully verifiable income only need apply. Minimum one year lease. Available now!

Schools: Beckford Elementary, Nobel Middle School,
Northridge Academy or Granada Hills Charter High School

Above information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Lic. #01370680

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2039696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10627 Sylvia Ave have any available units?
10627 Sylvia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10627 Sylvia Ave have?
Some of 10627 Sylvia Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10627 Sylvia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10627 Sylvia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10627 Sylvia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10627 Sylvia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10627 Sylvia Ave offer parking?
No, 10627 Sylvia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10627 Sylvia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10627 Sylvia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10627 Sylvia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10627 Sylvia Ave has a pool.
Does 10627 Sylvia Ave have accessible units?
No, 10627 Sylvia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10627 Sylvia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10627 Sylvia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
