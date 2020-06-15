Rent Calculator
Home
Los Angeles, CA
10540 West OLYMPIC
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10540 West OLYMPIC
10540 West Olympic Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
10540 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have any available units?
10540 West OLYMPIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 10540 West OLYMPIC currently offering any rent specials?
10540 West OLYMPIC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 West OLYMPIC pet-friendly?
No, 10540 West OLYMPIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC offer parking?
Yes, 10540 West OLYMPIC offers parking.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10540 West OLYMPIC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have a pool?
No, 10540 West OLYMPIC does not have a pool.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have accessible units?
No, 10540 West OLYMPIC does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have units with dishwashers?
No, 10540 West OLYMPIC does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10540 West OLYMPIC have units with air conditioning?
No, 10540 West OLYMPIC does not have units with air conditioning.
