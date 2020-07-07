All apartments in Los Angeles
1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue
1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue

1053 South Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1053 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available now for a qualified long-term tenant. Tastefully redone and spacious lower unit in an incredibly charming "clinker-brick" English duplex on a coveted road in Mid-Wilshire moments from all. Sunlit rooms with high ceilings and gleaming wooden floors. Amazing newer cook's kitchen with top stainless appliances and stone counters. Fabulous newer bathrooms. Large living room with decorative fireplace. Gracious dining room can be utilized as a den. Separate large breakfast room/office. Private laundry room in the unit. Newer central HVAC. 2 car gated parking. Enhanced by extraordinary curb appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue have a pool?
No, 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

