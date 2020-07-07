1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available now for a qualified long-term tenant. Tastefully redone and spacious lower unit in an incredibly charming "clinker-brick" English duplex on a coveted road in Mid-Wilshire moments from all. Sunlit rooms with high ceilings and gleaming wooden floors. Amazing newer cook's kitchen with top stainless appliances and stone counters. Fabulous newer bathrooms. Large living room with decorative fireplace. Gracious dining room can be utilized as a den. Separate large breakfast room/office. Private laundry room in the unit. Newer central HVAC. 2 car gated parking. Enhanced by extraordinary curb appeal.