1053 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019 Olympic Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Available now for a qualified long-term tenant. Tastefully redone and spacious lower unit in an incredibly charming "clinker-brick" English duplex on a coveted road in Mid-Wilshire moments from all. Sunlit rooms with high ceilings and gleaming wooden floors. Amazing newer cook's kitchen with top stainless appliances and stone counters. Fabulous newer bathrooms. Large living room with decorative fireplace. Gracious dining room can be utilized as a den. Separate large breakfast room/office. Private laundry room in the unit. Newer central HVAC. 2 car gated parking. Enhanced by extraordinary curb appeal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1053 South MANSFIELD Avenue have any available units?
