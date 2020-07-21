All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:37 AM

10500 Alabama Avenue

10500 Alabama Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10500 Alabama Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3 bedrooms plus one wet bar/ entertainment room, 2 baths, 2 fire places, 2 car garage, swimming pool and jacuzzi. Living space is 1,968 square feet. Hardwood floors. Kitchen is Italy style redish color cabinets, granite counters and nice tile floors. Appliances are microwave, stove, dishwasher. Dual pane windows and high quality window shades are all over the house. All LED lights save your bills. Newer swim pool pump. Covered patio, lemon tree and many unique rocks. Nice quiet neighbors and location. Close to Ralph's store, transportation (118 freeway and train station) and nice schools, such as Chatsworth Park Elementary School, Ernest Lawrence Middle School, Chatsworth Charter High School. Mountain view seen is from kitchen, dinner room and back yard. One senior tenant was determined an accident versus natural death in backyard one more years ago. Owner is a real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 Alabama Avenue have any available units?
10500 Alabama Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10500 Alabama Avenue have?
Some of 10500 Alabama Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 Alabama Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10500 Alabama Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 Alabama Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10500 Alabama Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10500 Alabama Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10500 Alabama Avenue offers parking.
Does 10500 Alabama Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10500 Alabama Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 Alabama Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10500 Alabama Avenue has a pool.
Does 10500 Alabama Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10500 Alabama Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 Alabama Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10500 Alabama Avenue has units with dishwashers.
