10500 Alabama Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

3 bedrooms plus one wet bar/ entertainment room, 2 baths, 2 fire places, 2 car garage, swimming pool and jacuzzi. Living space is 1,968 square feet. Hardwood floors. Kitchen is Italy style redish color cabinets, granite counters and nice tile floors. Appliances are microwave, stove, dishwasher. Dual pane windows and high quality window shades are all over the house. All LED lights save your bills. Newer swim pool pump. Covered patio, lemon tree and many unique rocks. Nice quiet neighbors and location. Close to Ralph's store, transportation (118 freeway and train station) and nice schools, such as Chatsworth Park Elementary School, Ernest Lawrence Middle School, Chatsworth Charter High School. Mountain view seen is from kitchen, dinner room and back yard. One senior tenant was determined an accident versus natural death in backyard one more years ago. Owner is a real estate broker.