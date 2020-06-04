1047 SOMERA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous Gated Contemporary for lease on one of Bel Air's most desirable streets with sweeping jetliner city, canyon, and ocean views. Formal foyer leading to the light and bright living room with adjoining bar, fireplace, and walls of glass doors opening to the patio and pool. Spacious family room with fireplace and walls of glass doors opening to a wrap-around terrace. Spacious modern kitchen with island, professional appliances, and breakfast room. Large master suite with fireplace, custom walk-in closet, and marble bathroom. Three additional bedroom suites. The exterior space offers fabulous space for entertaining with covered and open patios and terraces, sparkling pool, and expansive sun deck, all overlooking the spectacular views. Available unfurnished for $25,000/month or furnished for $30,000/month.