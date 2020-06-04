All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1047 SOMERA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1047 SOMERA Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1047 SOMERA Road

1047 Somera Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1047 Somera Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous Gated Contemporary for lease on one of Bel Air's most desirable streets with sweeping jetliner city, canyon, and ocean views. Formal foyer leading to the light and bright living room with adjoining bar, fireplace, and walls of glass doors opening to the patio and pool. Spacious family room with fireplace and walls of glass doors opening to a wrap-around terrace. Spacious modern kitchen with island, professional appliances, and breakfast room. Large master suite with fireplace, custom walk-in closet, and marble bathroom. Three additional bedroom suites. The exterior space offers fabulous space for entertaining with covered and open patios and terraces, sparkling pool, and expansive sun deck, all overlooking the spectacular views. Available unfurnished for $25,000/month or furnished for $30,000/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 SOMERA Road have any available units?
1047 SOMERA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 SOMERA Road have?
Some of 1047 SOMERA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 SOMERA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1047 SOMERA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 SOMERA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1047 SOMERA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1047 SOMERA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1047 SOMERA Road offers parking.
Does 1047 SOMERA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 SOMERA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 SOMERA Road have a pool?
Yes, 1047 SOMERA Road has a pool.
Does 1047 SOMERA Road have accessible units?
No, 1047 SOMERA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 SOMERA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 SOMERA Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College