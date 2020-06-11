10420 Zelzah Avenue #a

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fabulous remodeled large townhouse in great convenient area. Located in small, gated complex this home offers you a quiet and peaceful setting with many amenities Vaulted ceilings and large windows allow the sunshine to stream in and makes the unit bright. Central AC keeps you cool and comfortable. A cozy gas fireplace in the large living room with plush cream colored carpeting and crown moldings give an upscale look.

The kitchen is spacious and includes stainless steel dishwasher and stove. Refrigerator is included. There is a large eat in area and tile flooring. A half bath is on the main floor for convenience. Attached is a 2 car garage that contains a full size, like new, Samsung washer and dryer.

There are 2 large patios on the first floor for relaxing and entertaining and a large patio deck off of upstairs bedrooms.

Bathrooms have granite counters, glass bowl sinks. large mirrors and tile flooring and showers.

Bedrooms are large and the master is huge with a walk in closet and very large master bath with double sinks.

Complex has large pool and Jacuzzi, lot of mature and flowering trees.

Move in ready!

Close to excellent schools including award winning high school, UC Northridge, major freeways, parks and shopping areas.

Pets may be considered with extra deposit

Please email or text Lysa for appointment

Blue Moon Realty

Lic #01705185

We follow all fair housing laws.