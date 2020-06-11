All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10420 Zelzah Avenue #a
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

10420 Zelzah Avenue #a

10420 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10420 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous remodeled large townhouse in great convenient area. Located in small, gated complex this home offers you a quiet and peaceful setting with many amenities Vaulted ceilings and large windows allow the sunshine to stream in and makes the unit bright. Central AC keeps you cool and comfortable. A cozy gas fireplace in the large living room with plush cream colored carpeting and crown moldings give an upscale look.
The kitchen is spacious and includes stainless steel dishwasher and stove. Refrigerator is included. There is a large eat in area and tile flooring. A half bath is on the main floor for convenience. Attached is a 2 car garage that contains a full size, like new, Samsung washer and dryer.
There are 2 large patios on the first floor for relaxing and entertaining and a large patio deck off of upstairs bedrooms.
Bathrooms have granite counters, glass bowl sinks. large mirrors and tile flooring and showers.
Bedrooms are large and the master is huge with a walk in closet and very large master bath with double sinks.
Complex has large pool and Jacuzzi, lot of mature and flowering trees.
Move in ready!
Close to excellent schools including award winning high school, UC Northridge, major freeways, parks and shopping areas.
Pets may be considered with extra deposit
Please email or text Lysa for appointment
Blue Moon Realty
Lic #01705185
We follow all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a have any available units?
10420 Zelzah Avenue #a doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a have?
Some of 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a currently offering any rent specials?
10420 Zelzah Avenue #a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a pet-friendly?
Yes, 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a is pet friendly.
Does 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a offer parking?
Yes, 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a does offer parking.
Does 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a have a pool?
Yes, 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a has a pool.
Does 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a have accessible units?
No, 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a does not have accessible units.
Does 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10420 Zelzah Avenue #a has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College