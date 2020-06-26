10403 Weddington Street

10403 Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA 91601 Greater Toluca Lake
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for lease in Prime Toluca Terrace. There is a large convertible den that could be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. Hardwood floors. Brand new HVAC system. Two car garage and nice driveway. The backyard is quite large and grassy!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
