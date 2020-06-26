All apartments in Los Angeles
10403 Weddington Street
10403 Weddington Street

10403 Weddington St · No Longer Available
Location

10403 Weddington St, Los Angeles, CA 91601
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for lease in Prime Toluca Terrace. There is a large convertible den that could be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. Hardwood floors. Brand new HVAC system. Two car garage and nice driveway. The backyard is quite large and grassy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10403 Weddington Street have any available units?
10403 Weddington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10403 Weddington Street have?
Some of 10403 Weddington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10403 Weddington Street currently offering any rent specials?
10403 Weddington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10403 Weddington Street pet-friendly?
No, 10403 Weddington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10403 Weddington Street offer parking?
Yes, 10403 Weddington Street offers parking.
Does 10403 Weddington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10403 Weddington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10403 Weddington Street have a pool?
No, 10403 Weddington Street does not have a pool.
Does 10403 Weddington Street have accessible units?
No, 10403 Weddington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10403 Weddington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10403 Weddington Street has units with dishwashers.
