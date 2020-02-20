Brand new recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom top unit duplex. Enter thru this separate entrance up the stairs to an incredibly remodeld living area with open floor plan great for entertaining. Spacious dining area with breakfast nook and kitchen with brand new appliances. Come see for yourself.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1036 HI POINT Street have any available units?
1036 HI POINT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.