Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

10359 n diamond way

10359 Diamond Way · No Longer Available
Location

10359 Diamond Way, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Pacoima

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom / 2.5 bath house for rent - Property Id: 181312

Beautiful smart home offers 1441Sqft of living space with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. There is an extra space that is perfect for an office, computer room, or playroom. Beautiful kitchen with Caesar stone counter tops with designer backsplashes, island with sink, and stainless-steel appliances. The living room is open and spacious with room for a dining table with a view of the backyard.
Energy efficient features: include, Solar Power System, LED recessed lighting, tankless water heater, and dual glazed windows. Stackable washer and dryer. A two car garage that has direct access to the houseSmart house technology that will allow remote control of front door camera, home thermostat, lighting control in two zones, front door lock and garage door opener from smart device.
Property is located near of Angeles National Forest, Hansen Dam Park, hiking, biking, golfing, Discovery Cube.
Conveniently located near the 5, 118 and 210 freeways.

Call or text Lorain,
(213)446-9480
No pets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181312
Property Id 181312

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5474826)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10359 n diamond way have any available units?
10359 n diamond way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10359 n diamond way have?
Some of 10359 n diamond way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10359 n diamond way currently offering any rent specials?
10359 n diamond way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10359 n diamond way pet-friendly?
No, 10359 n diamond way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10359 n diamond way offer parking?
Yes, 10359 n diamond way offers parking.
Does 10359 n diamond way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10359 n diamond way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10359 n diamond way have a pool?
No, 10359 n diamond way does not have a pool.
Does 10359 n diamond way have accessible units?
No, 10359 n diamond way does not have accessible units.
Does 10359 n diamond way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10359 n diamond way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
