10359 n diamond way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom / 2.5 bath house for rent - Property Id: 181312



Beautiful smart home offers 1441Sqft of living space with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. There is an extra space that is perfect for an office, computer room, or playroom. Beautiful kitchen with Caesar stone counter tops with designer backsplashes, island with sink, and stainless-steel appliances. The living room is open and spacious with room for a dining table with a view of the backyard.

Energy efficient features: include, Solar Power System, LED recessed lighting, tankless water heater, and dual glazed windows. Stackable washer and dryer. A two car garage that has direct access to the houseSmart house technology that will allow remote control of front door camera, home thermostat, lighting control in two zones, front door lock and garage door opener from smart device.

Property is located near of Angeles National Forest, Hansen Dam Park, hiking, biking, golfing, Discovery Cube.

Conveniently located near the 5, 118 and 210 freeways.



Call or text Lorain,

(213)446-9480

No pets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181312

Property Id 181312



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5474826)